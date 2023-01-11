One of the oldest newspapers in Northern Ireland has announced it will close at the end of January.

The first edition of the Newry Reporter was published 155 years ago, back in 1867. However the paper said in a statement that its last edition will be published on Wednesday 25 January.

In a statement released on Facebook, the paper said: "It is with the utmost regret that the Newry Reporter has to announce that after serving our local community for 155 years, the title will cease publication at the end of this month.

"The last edition will be published on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

"Our immense gratitude to our wonderful staff, present and past, readers, advertisers, contributors and suppliers is undiminished."

The paper is owned by Edward Hodgett Ltd, which sold off its other paper in Northern Ireland, the Bandbridge Chronicle last January.

The closure of the Newry Reporter will leave the Newry Democrat as the city's only newspaper.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.