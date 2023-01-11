Play Brightcove video

There had been rumblings of issues within Invest NI for sometime, a new report gives confirmation that there are serious issues.

The panel has recommended “profound change and reform”.

The chair was concerned about damaged relationships at the senior level.

The profound division between executives and the oversight board are “harming the performance of the organisation”.

The recommendation is that urgent action needs to be taken to address the issue.

The panel highlighted the need for improvements in leadership, structure, operation, control and public accountability.

The review was commissioned last January by former economy minister Gordon Lyons.

At the time, he said the move was required to ensure the operations of Invest NI aligned with his department's economic strategy, 10X.

The agency receives around £160million each year to fund its work supporting local businesses and attracting foreign direct investment.

The review team, which engaged with more 300 stakeholders in examining the performance of Invest NI.

It concluded that the agency was still best placed to undertake Stormont's economic development activities, but only if significant changes were made to how it works.

Panel chairman Sir Michael Lyons said: "We were encouraged to be challenging, and we haven't flinched from reflecting back what we found."

No one from Invest NI was made available for interview on the report.

However, this afternoon the organisation chose to release a video on social media addressing the findings.

Mel Chittock, Invest NI’s Interim CEO said: “I see this Review very much as a ‘pivot point’ for Invest NI, as we repurpose and reposition the organisation to best deliver against the wider policy objectives of 10X.”

