WATCH: Full analysis from UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee:

It was a tale of two protocols as talks between Northern Ireland's political parties and the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly broke down when nationalist parties withdrew.

The talks were designed for discussions over the Northern Ireland Protocol following the recent agreement over sharing data through IT systems.

However, a diplomatic protocol meant that the Foreign Secretary would not meet with Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, as Tracey Magee explains:

