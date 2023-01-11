Play Brightcove video

Protocol talks

The Foreign Secretary will spend the day in Northern Ireland to update parties on talks on the protocol between the UK and EU. James Cleverly will also meet business groups along with the Secretary of State. Ahead of the visit Mr Cleverly has repeated he wants a "negotiated" solution to the problems with the protocol. SDLP wants to change how a speaker is elected

The SDLP wants to change how a speaker is elected at Stormont. The DUP is refusing to elect a Speaker because of the Protocol, but the SDLP is proposing new rules should be introduced to stop one party from blocking the vote.

Northern Ireland's bail and remand system is 'out of step'

Northern Ireland's bail and remand system is 'out of step' with the rest of the UK. That's according to the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland. It found that last year 40% of the prison population here were prisoners who were not yet sentenced.

NIAS fails to meet targets

New figures show the ambulance service here has failed to meet targets for handing over patients to hospitals over seven hundred times since last month. The three hour target was introduced to reduce A&E waiting times but has been missed on sixteen percent of occasions. Less survivable cancers awareness day

Today is Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day and to mark it buildings here will be lit up green. It aims to highlight the symptoms of diseases like lung, pancreatic, liver, brain, oesophageal and stomach cancers. The taskforce says action is needed to improve survival rates.

