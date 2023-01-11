A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Belfast.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm in the North Queen Street area. The victim suffered lacerations to her legs.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Detectives say their investigation is underway and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.