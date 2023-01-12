Play Brightcove video

"My grief for Concepta will never leave me." The brother of Concepta Leonard, who was killed at home by her ex partner in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Fermanagh in 2017, is calling for a Domestic Abuse Commissioner in Northern Ireland. Fergal Leonard told UTV women are being let down.

He said: "Girls and women are still being murdered. As far as I'm concerned one loss of life is one too many.

"It's obvious not enough is being done to protect women. There's a lot more that can be done. I know there's a domestic violence commissioner in other countries."

Northern Ireland has a Victims of Crime Commissioner Designate in NI who acts as a voice for victims of all crime, including victims of domestic abuse.

But there isn't a Commissioner dedicated to domestic abuse here like in England and Wales.

Work is ongoing on the Stormont Strategy for Violence against Women and Girls.

It is a year since the murder of Aishling Murphy - targeted as she went for a run in Co Offaly.

Since the 23 year old's tragic death, Women's Aid have warned 15 more women have been killed on this island.

The most recent: Natalie McNally.

15 weeks pregnant; the much loved sister and daughter was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan before Christmas.

Police have not yet caught her killer.

The Executive Office said: “Ending violence against women and girls will take a whole of society approach.

"The focus of the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy will be on delivering ambitious solutions to address the root causes, with a particular emphasis on prevention and early intervention with a view to effecting behavioural and attitudinal change. "The Executive Office has undertaken an extensive programme of engagement and research in relation to the development of the strategy.

"Officials are currently working with partner agencies and key stakeholders, including those with lived experience, on the co-design of the draft framework and a first-year action plan.

"It is anticipated the framework will be ready in the Spring for public consultation."

An inquest into Concepta Leonard's death is expected to begin at the end of May.

Fergal said: "There's an emptiness there. Concepta was my best friend that I could ring up. That's gone now for our family.

"It doesn't get any easier."

