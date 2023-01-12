The Met Office has warned of strong winds across Northern Ireland with the possibility of disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The alert is in place from 3pm Thursday until 3am on Friday with gale force winds expected.

Forecasters have said to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with public transport possibly affected.

UTV weather presenter Aisling Creevey said: "The winds will peak through this afternoon and early evening.

"The strength and frequency of the wind gusts will without a doubt make driving conditions difficult but there is always the risk of branches and trees coming down as well. It is possible there will be delays to public transport and to flights too."

The Met Office said some short term loss of power and other services was possible.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."

Scattered showers will continue through to Friday morning but becoming increasingly isolated into the afternoon, dry for a time before rain pushes in from the west by evening. Maximum temperature 7 °C. The outlook for Saturday to Monday in Northern Ireland sees a mix of sunshine and scattered showers over the coming days, showers most frequent on Saturday, increasingly falling as snow on Monday. Strong winds at times.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...