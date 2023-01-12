Play Brightcove video

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says clubs that make offers for 17-year-old winger Sean Moore would be wasting their time.

The Reds prospect Moore has made a big impact for the North Belfast Club and grabbed his Irish Premiership goal against Larne earlier this month.

Cliftonville sit at the top of the Irish Premiership table and McLaughlin feels Moore has a big part to play.

"He's a bright prospect, he's done really well this season and he's working extremely hard and he's got to continue that if he wants to stay in the team."

"He's can't do anything about interest, if anybody comes in with an offer at this stage of the season they'd be wasting their time because he's a key player for us."

Clubs including Glasgow Celtic and Newcastle United have been keeping an eye on the teenager's performances for the Reds.

"Sean's stock will continue to rise throughout the season as long as he continues to work hard, my aim is to keep him here as long as possible because he's one of our top players."added McLaughlin

Cliftonville travel to Carrick Rangers on Friday night aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table.

