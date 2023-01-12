The partner of a woman who was killed while out jogging in Co Offaly a year ago says there is not a day that goes by where his heart does not ache for her.

Ryan Casey made the comments in a tribute to his girlfriend Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed while she was out for a run along the banks of the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore on 12 January 2022.

Ms Murphy was a teacher at Durrow National School from the Blueball area of TullamoreIn the tribute, Mr Casey said everything he now does, he does it for his late partner.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "Time can move at a pace which can be impossible to comprehend but one thing for sure is no matter how fast time may pass, there isn’t a single second that goes by where my heart doesn’t ache for you.

"There’s a saying that goes...“You don’t know what you have until you lose [sic] it”…but the reality is, we both knew exactly what we had, exactly what we wanted, it’s just we never thought we’d lose [sic] it...

"You are the one who has made me the person I am today, the only reason I get out of bed every morning, the only reason I got through graduation, the only reason I’ve continued on and started my working career.

"Everything I have done and everything that I do is completely for you I Love and miss you so much Ash. Forever my soulmate."

A mass is expected to take place on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Ashling's death.

Last week, her family continued to request privacy as they come to terms with her loss.

