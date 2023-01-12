An investigation has found that bags of coal which are lighter in weight than what is advertised and being sold in shops, is adding to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Department for the Economy's Trading Standards Service (TSS) carried out the probe over the last three months.

It found that 103 out of 1,107 bags, either advertised as containing 20kg or 25kg of coal, were underweight. Officers from the TSS inspected 35 retail premises to ensure customers were getting what they paid for.

The average deficiency found in each short weight bag was 1kg which means that the consumer was down £0.87.

The TSS said the largest deficiency was in a 20kg bag which was 2.7kg short. That equates to a loss of £2.07 for the customer.

Although the majority of bags did not cause concern, according to the Department, bags from 10 different packers were found to be underweight.

Inspections were carried out in Belfast, Lisburn, Dungannon, Crumlin, Ballymena, Enniskillen, Newry, Dungannon, Londonderry and Strabane.

Deputy Chief Trading Standards Inspector, Judith Gough said: "Given the growing demand for coal across Northern Ireland and the continuing cost of living crisis, it is imperative that consumers do not get short changed.

"Many households on low incomes who have no alternative heating source will be alarmed to hear that almost one in ten bags of coal inspected by TSS were short weight.

"Measurement is at the heart of fair trading and is a core issue for TSS. These inspections help to ensure that businesses are weighing and measuring accurately, and consumers are getting the right quantity of goods.

"With the current cost-of-living crisis, it is even more important that the processes and systems that should be in place are working properly, and consumers are getting what they pay for.

"TSS will continue to work closely with coal packers across the country to make sure that any issues of short weight are eradicated."

Coal loses weight over time, therefore, the Department has urged retailers to rotate stock to ensure full-weighted bags are being sold.

