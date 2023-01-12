Police are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Co Armagh.

It happened in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, Lurgan on Thursday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.11pm after reports of an incident in the area.

Two emergency crews were then dispatched to the scene.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: "Their enquiries are at an early stage so would ask they are given space to carry these out.

"Thoughts are with the family of the deceased."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...