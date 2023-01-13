Police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 13 January, arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area. He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

The 32-year-old mother-to-be was found stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.

Detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

