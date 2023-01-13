A Londonderry brewery is offering the 'best job ever' to some lucky taste testers with a rather strict set of terms and condition needing to be met.

The Walled City Brewery is the city's Waterside area has advertised 'several opportunities' in a bid to hire 'Beer Tasters'.

It says that it is setting a target for 2023 to make their beers 'even better' which means it needs more beers aficionados on board.

In a Facebook post, the brewery laid out the key tests needing to be met if someone would like to take on the role.

Those interested must be fans of local beer, available Fridays, have a sophisticated palate and provide some "class banter".

Those interested will face a "qualifying test" this Friday - and those successful will be paid in beers, "because it's a beer taster job," the brewery explained.

The post has gained a lot of popularity on social media with people commenting underneath it and tagging friends who they think might be up to the job.

