Everton Football Club will display an image of murdered Co Armagh woman Natalie McNally during their fixture against Southampton on Saturday.

Natalie was a lifelong fan of the Liverpool-based club and regularly travelled over for matches.

Her image will be displayed prior to kickoff and at half time.

In a post on social media, one of Natalie's brothers wrote: "My sister Natalie McNally who was tragically murdered here in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18/12/2022.

"Her image will be on the big screen before and at HT during the Southampton game.

"If anyone can take pictures of her on the screen and send them to me that would be very much appreciated."

Her brother also confirmed that Everton had reached out to offer the family the opportunity to attend a game and meet Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

It comes as detectives investigating her murder arrested a 46-year-old man in south Belfast on Friday.

He was taken to Musgrave Police Station and is being questioned by detectives.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

Police have previously made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has been released on police bail for further inquiries.

