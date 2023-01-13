Play Brightcove video

Starmer's Protocol plea

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is due to call for action on the Northern Ireland Protocol during a speech at Queen's University in Belfast later.

Sir Keir Starmer on the steps of Stormont. Credit: Press Eye

After meeting with parties at Stormont yesterday, he's expected to urge the government to put Northern Ireland above a "Brexit purity cult". He'll also call for the Executive to be restored ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

GPs warn of pressures

GP leaders here have said if action is not taken soon to stabilise general practice, consequences for patients will be severe.

Dr Alan Stout was speaking after a meeting with local politicians. He says there is not enough GPs coming into the profession and warned of the relentless workload across the system.

Northern Ireland's health service is under sustained pressure with the Ambulance Service warning that it is under more pressure now than during the Troubles.

PSNI urged to stop strip searching of young people

Amnesty International is calling on the PSNI to end the practice of conducting strip searches on young people.

It comes affter the Children's Law Centre found 53 strip searches were carried out in the last two years and in most cases nothing was found. The organisation believes the data shows there was little basis to justify the searches.

Ryanair announces new route from Belfast International

Ryanair has announced a new route from Belfast International Airport to Milan. It will operate three times a week from April as part of the airline's summer schedule.

Irish carrier Ryanair announces new route to Milan. Credit: PA

