A man has been arrested after the discovery of a body in a park in Co Armagh.

Police say a man was found unresponsive in Lord Lurgan Park in Lurgan at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old was arrested and taken to police custody where he is being questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area yesterday evening? Did you see or hear anything untoward?”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.