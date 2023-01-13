Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in a Co Armagh park from gunshot wounds.

He has been named as 39-year-old Shane Whitla from Lurgan.

Mr Whitla's body was found in Lord Lurgan Park in his hometown at around 8:15pm on Thursday.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "Following a post mortem examination this morning, I can confirm that, sadly, Mr Whitla, died from gunshot wounds.

"A 29-year-old man arrested in Lurgan last night as part of the investigation remains in custody at this time."

He continued: "Police remain at the scene, and the park is currently closed as we carry out our investigation. We’re extremely grateful to local people for their ongoing support, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.“Were you in the Lord Lurgan Park area of the town yesterday evening? Did you see the attack, or see or hear anything untoward? Please contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, on 101.”Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

