Plans for a multi-million pound purpose-built managed student accommodation in Belfast city centre have been recommended for approval by Belfast City Council planning officials.

The plans for the 795-bedroom scheme, brought by Mandeville Developments, are the largest to date in the city.

The accommodation, on an island site between Library Street, Little Donegall Street, Stephen Street and Union Street, is expected to only meet a fraction of the need in the area, after the new Ulster University Campus opened its door to 15,000 students and staff in September.

According to UCAS, aprroximately 9,600 students started undergraduate courses in Northern Ireland this academic year, adding to demand for accommodation that has grown during the previous two years.

The planned student hall of residence is located just a few metres from Ulster University’s new campus.

The proposed student accommodation will also introduce ground floor uses including café and retail space and deliver public realm improvements to surrounding footpaths.

Commenting on the plans, Colin Donaldson, Director for Mandeville Developments NI Limited said: “We are delighted that we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback during our community consultation which engaged more than 750 people and reached more than 17,000 citizens in person and online.

"We have been able to respond to constructive feedback from the consultation and planning officers to refine the design of the building, and we welcome their recommendation to approve the application.”

Formal planning approval will be determined by Belfast City Council Planning Committee.

Philip Stinson, Director of planning consultants Turley added: “This part of the city has a vibrant history reflected in the heritage architecture and is set to become one of the most exciting and bustling parts of the city centre with Belfast City Council’s plans for ‘Belfast Stories’ a new visitor attraction and building on the positive impact of the University.

"We welcome the positive recommendation by officers and encourage the committee to support the proposals that will both meet a continued need for managed student accommodation and support wider regeneration.”

