Translink has warned of passenger disruption ahead of "essential engineering works" taking place on the Portadown and Derry train lines this weekend.

The company says a bus substitution service will be in operation.

The engineering works are part of a programme across the rail network this January and February which are being carried out at weekends to minimise disruption.

On Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January, the line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed.

A bus substitution will operate between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be taken to Newry by bus from Lanyon Place Station to meet the train, while those travelling to Dublin Connolly from Portadown can catch the Enterprise at Portadown station.

Return trains from Dublin will connect with bus substitution services at Newry for Belfast Lanyon Place.

Translink says passengers are advised to check bus substitution times in advance as they may differ from train timetables.

Meanwhile, the Derry line will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast on Sunday 15 January.

Passengers have been advised to use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place to Yorkgate station, where they can connect to trains for the North West Transport Hub in Derry.

Services between Belfast and Bangor and on the Larne line will operate as normal.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...