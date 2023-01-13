Weather warning in force for Northern Ireland across the weekend

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for Northern Ireland over the weekend with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

The warning is in place from 2:00pm on Saturday until 3:00pm on Sunday.

The Met Office says flooding is possible with a potential risk to power supplies.

What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Flooding of some homes and businesses is possible

What is the forecast?

The Met Office predicts westerly winds to increase across Northern Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 45-50 mph widely and 55-60 mph in the north, with the chance of a few gusts of 65 mph near the north coast.

In addition, showers will become heavy and persistent, particularly in the north and east, with 20-30 mm of rain falling in 3-6 hours, most likely through the evening, with high ground in the northeast possibly seeing 40-50 mm.

