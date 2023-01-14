A man has been arrested following a knife attack in Downpatrick.

Police say it happened just before 7pm on Friday evening when a man showed up to an address in Glebetown Drive armed with a knife.

An altercation subsequently followed, in which two men in their 30s sustained slash-type wounds, with one of them being taken to hospital for treatment to lacerations to his torso.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said “A 32-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and hand before being conveyed to Musgrave custody suite. “Our enquiries into the circumstances of this matter have just begun. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1662 of 13/01/23. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. Any information you provide is 100% anonymous, giving people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

