A 46-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally in Lurgan on December 18th, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. Natalie McNally was found stabbed to death at her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.

Detectives believe The 32-year-old mother-to-be was murdered by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Police have previously arrested two men but so far, no one has been charged with the crime.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has been released on police bail for further inquiries.

The investigation continues and anyone with any information they feel is relevant is asked to contact us on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...