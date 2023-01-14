Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a serious assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "It was reported that sometime between 1am and 2am, a man, aged in his twenties, was assaulted by three men in the Beersbridge Road area".

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries to their head and face including a suspected broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment.Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 275 of 13/1/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

