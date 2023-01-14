Newry church suffers several smashed windows during attack

A church in Newry has suffered several smashed windows during an attack on Friday.

Police received a report around 9am on Friday morning that six windows in the church and four from an outside toilet had been smashed overnight.

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a church in the Dublin Road area of Cloghogue, Newry on Friday.

Inspector Kelly Gibson said: “The windows require specialist repair and it will take a significant amount of time to fix the damage, which is expected to cost in the region of many thousands of pounds. “We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident, or who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area between Thursday 12th January at midnight and Friday 13th January at 8am to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 13/01/23. A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

