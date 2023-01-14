One person has been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park area of Londonderry.Police are currently at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they dispatched one emergency crew to the scene after they "received a 999 call at 11:53 on Saturday 14 January following reports of a gas explosion in the Kylemore Park."

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital."

