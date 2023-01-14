Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a report that a taxi driver was robbed at knife point on Friday in north Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "It was reported that around 11pm, the driver arrived in the Brookhill Avenue area to collect a fare when three men got into his vehicle.

"One of the men in the rear of the car grabbed the victim by the neck, before the man in the front passenger seat produced a knife and demanded money.

"The three suspects left the area on foot in the direction of Cliftonville Road with a sum of cash.

"All three men were described as being around 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall and wearing dark clothing. The man with the knife was described as wearing a black woollen hat and had dark stubble.

"Thankfully, the victim, a man aged in his forties, did not report any physical injuries but this was a terrifying ordeal for someone who was trying to go about their business.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2143 of 13/1/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...