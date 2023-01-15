The Irish Government says it is “aware” of reports that an Irish person was among the passengers on a plane that crashed in Nepal.

At least 68 people are thought to have died after the passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in central Nepal on Sunday.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, with videos on social media showing smoke billowing from the crash site.

A spokesman said the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs was aware of reports that an Irish citizen was among the passengers on board.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of reports of the involvement of an Irish citizen in an airplane crash in Nepal, and stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested,” it said.

A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the plane, according to Nepal’s aviation authority.

The plane had been travelling from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara International Airport, which began operations only two weeks ago.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...