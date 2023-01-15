Play Brightcove video

PEDESTRIAN DEATH

A pedestrian has died after a collision in North Belfast. It happened on the Antrim Road shortly before seven o'clock this morning. It’s understood the man was walking across the road when he was hit by a car at the junction with Cliftonville Road. Police say he was 80 year old John Stewart Moore, who was from the area. He died at the scene.

BELFAST FIRE

Five people have been led to safety after a fire at a house in East Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a blaze at Ranelagh Street just before three thirty this morning. Three fire appliances and sixteen firefighters were sent to the scene. The fire started in a living room and was accidental. It’s understood those in the house weren't injured during the blaze

KIDNAPPING

A man has been driven around West Belfast and beaten after being kidnapped in what’s been described as a terrifying ordeal. Police say he was forced into the back of a van at around 12 o'clock yesterday afternoon in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area. He was taken to a nearby house where he was assaulted after being driven around for up to three hours. Detectives say the man has been left with non-life threatening injuries. A man in his 30's has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

ASSUALT

Two men have been charged after an attack that left a man with broken jaw. The pair aged 21 and 35 are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate Court tomorrow. The attack happened in the early hours of Friday morning on the Beersbridge Road in East Belfast. The man in his 20's was brought to hospital with serious head and face injuries.

GAA

To sport and Derry have booked themselves a place in the Dr McKenna Cup final after beating Down.

They will join Tyrone who beat Cavan 15 points to 10 at Breffni Park last night. Today’s game between Derry and Down went to penalties after it finished level at 3-9 to 1-15. Conor Doherty netted the winning penalty for Derry.

BELFAST GIANTS

The Belfast Giants run of 11 victories in a row came to an end last night.

They lost 4-3 to the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena after a shootout - Henrik Eriksson, Steve Owre, Scott Conway and David Gilbert all failed to net with their shots for the Giants.

