A disqualified driver who allegedly rammed two police cars is to be released from custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

32 year old Kenneth McAteer was granted bail amid claims he was behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes driven into the vehicles near Newry.

Three PSNI officers were said to have been injured during the incident in the early hours of Thursday 5 January.

Prosecutors said the Mercedes came to a halt on the Flagstaff Road after an unmarked police car flashed blue strobe lights.

But it then reversed and moved forward suddenly, striking the PSNI vehicle before leaving the scene.

Items were thrown from the passenger side of the Mercedes into a field, the court heard.

Some of the discarded material also hit the windscreen of the police car.

Moments later the Mercedes crashed into a second, liveried PSNI vehicle which sustained extensive frontal damage.

Officers allegedly observed McAteer, of St Moninna Park in Newry, climb into the back seat before he was detained and breathalysed.

He faces nine charges, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily injury to PSNI officers by dangerous driving.

Madam Justice McBride was told the Mercedes is registered to a co-accused also arrested as part of the investigation.

Counsel for McAteer stressed his client vehemently denies being the driver at the time of the collisions.

“He offered up his DNA because he was sure that it would not be found on the steering wheel,” the barrister said.

“He is also of considerable girth and would have difficulty moving from the front to the back of the vehicle at great speed.”

Granting McAteer’s application for bail, Madam Justice McBride cited the defendant’s parental responsibilities and his mother’s offer to put up a £1,000 surety.

She imposed a curfew and prohibition on any contact with his co-accused.

