A man is in hospital after he was shot in the legs by a gang of masked men.

It happened in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards on Sunday just before 10.30pm.

Police said the gang made off in the direction of Llex Avenue after the attack.

While investigations continue, police have appealed to any members of the public with relevant information to call 101 quoting reference number 1723 15/01/23.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

