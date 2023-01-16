The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland as temperatures fall as low as -5°C on Monday night. Across the country, snow showers will become more frequent through Monday, continuing to feed in on northwesterly winds overnight.

On areas of higher ground 5-10 cm of snow are expected with icy stretches likely to form.

On Tuesday, some sleet or snow are expected with maximum temperatures of 3 °C. The yellow weather warning is due to clear by noon.

The Met Office has warned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

In addition, injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are more likely due to some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.