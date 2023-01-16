Play Brightcove video

Energy Payments

Households across Northern Ireland will start receiving their £600 energy vouchers in the post today. Those with 'pay as you go' metres will be the first to receive vouchers which can only be redeemed at post offices. Vulnerable people will be first to get the vouchers which are being sent to homes with pay as you go metres. Homes which pay their electricity bills through direct debit will receive the £600 into their bank accounts.

Protocol Talks

Protocol talks are to continue amid hopes of a deal. The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris are to hold virtual talks European Commission Vice- President Maros Sefcovic. It follows two significant breakthroughs in the protocol deadlock last week.

Lurgan murder

Detectives have been given more time to question a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of 39-year-old Shane Whitla in Lurgan last Thursday. Mr Whitla suffered gunshot wounds and a puncture to the throat in Lord Lurgan park.

Road death A pedestrian who died after a collision in North Belfast was John Stewart Moore . The 80-year-old was hit by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7 o'clock on Sunday morning.

GAA

Derry will play Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final after the Oak-leaf County beat Down at Pairc Esler on Sunday. It took penalties to separate the sides as it finished level at 3-9 to 1-15. Tyrone booked their place in the final after beating Cavan on Saturday.

