Police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla have released CCTV footage which they say confirms he was shot in an alleyway near his home.

The 39-year-old was discovered at Lord Lurgan Park on the evening of Thursday 12 January and later pronounced dead.

"However CCTV footage now confirms that the gunmen shot Shane in the alleyway off Woodville Street, which is near to Shane's home," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

“Shane had been shot a number of times, including once in the back. After being shot, he made his way to the park, where he subsequently collapsed and died.

"At this stage the two gunmen ran back through the alleyway on Woodville Street, one ahead of the other. They turn right, then left onto Victoria Street."

DCI Caldwell said the CCTV footage shows Shane leaving his house on Victoria Street and walking into Woodville Street where he walks into an entry.

"I believe the two gunmen were waiting for Shane and the CCTV shows these two people walk from Victoria Gardens and turn left onto Victoria Street then into Woodville Street and into the entry seconds later after Shane," he added.

“Following the shooting, the gunmen can be seen running back out of the alleyway on Woodville Street onto Victoria Street, they then cross the road and go into Victoria Gardens."

Appealing for information, DCI Caldwell continued: “I’m asking you to take a good look at this footage. Do you recognise either of these men?"I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101.“And I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police."

