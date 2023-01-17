Police received a 10% increase in calls relating to domestic abuse on Christmas Day in 2022, compared to 2021.

A total of 110 calls were made, with police reporting those as being from both victims of domestic abuse as well as concerned loved ones.

Around 3,604 domestic abuse calls were made to the PSNI during the festive period, between 24 November 2022 and 2 January 2023.

During the same period, 753 were made for domestic abuse offences, with 340 resulting in a charge.

Det Supt Lindsay Fisher said: “During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase on key dates, like Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.“Although these figures are shocking, we know that a large number of incidents still go unreported to police and we will continue to encourage all victims to reach out to us for help," she added.“Behind each one of the statistics is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice. During this year’s festive operation we made 753 arrests for domestic abuse offences, an increase of nearly 15% compared to last year. 340 of these resulted in a charge, an increase of nearly 17%. “Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities."

Help and support about reporting domestic violence to the PSNI can be found here, more help and support is also available at Women's Aid.

Helplines

Women's Aid Support Information

National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/ (run by Refuge)

The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors – 0808 801 0327 (run by Respect)

The Mix, free information and support for under 25s in the UK – 0808 808 4994

National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 999 5428 (run by Galop)

Samaritans (24/7 service) – 116 123

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.