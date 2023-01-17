Video footage of violent street disturbances leading up to, at the time of, and in the immediate aftermath of the murder of Lyra McKee has been shown during a court hearing in the city.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead by a masked New IRA gunman during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry almost four years ago.

The Preliminary Inquiry hearing before District Judge Ted Magill is to determine whether the prosecution evidence against the two men charged with shooting Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, is enough to return them for trial for murder.

On the second day of the hearing at the Bishop Street Magistrates' Court, prosecutor David McDowell KC told the District Judge that "the man who fired the shots is not before the court".

The two men who deny murdering Ms McKee are Peter Cavanagh, 34, from Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine, 22, from Bishop Street.

Six other local men have also been charged with public order offences linked to Lyra McKee's death.

They are Joe Barr, 33, from Cecilia's Walk, Joseph Campbell, 21, from Goshaden Cottages, William Elliott, 55, from Ballymagowan Gardens, Patrick Gallagher, 29, from Pinetrees, Kieran McCool, 53, from Ballymagowan Gardens and Jude McCrory from Magowan Park.

Mr McDowell said the video footage which included footage recorded by an MTV crew accompanied by presenter Reggie Yates as well as mobile phone footage made it clear "some of the defendants at the very least support the IRA, but in all probability are the IRA".

He said in a follow-up search of the area following Ms McKee's murder, a zip jacket was recovered from a burnt out van. He said the jacket was forensically examined and found to contain the defendant Cavanagh's DNA.

Following closing submissions by defence barristers, the District Judge said he would give his ruling on the Preliminary Inquiry hearing next Monday.

"I will require all of the defendants to be present on Monday morning. A number of defendants have not raised issues so they will be returned," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.