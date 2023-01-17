Glentoran Football Club has replaced manager Mick McDermott with Rodney McAree.

The club says McAree has been appointed manager with an 18-month contract.

McDermott's departure comes after a dismal run of form in the Irish League for Glentoran. He will remain on the GFC board of directors, the club said.

McAree has been with the club for one and a half seasons as first team coach.

He has previously held managerial positions at Dungannon Swifts FC and Coleraine FC.

“I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to manage this great football club," said McAree.

"This possibility had been discussed when I joined the club; I did not expect it to happen so soon but I feel ready and hungry to get started to strive towards the success that everyone associated with Glentoran Football Club deserves.

"We have a hugely talented squad and now we all need to work together to get back to winning ways to achieve success in the future."

