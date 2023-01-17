Play Brightcove video

A framework for a new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol was anticipated on Monday after a UK-EU video-call.

Instead only a short joint statement from James Cleverly and Maroš Šefčovič was issued, promising to continue talks with a “collective and collaborative spirit”.

Nevertheless, it is reported that negotiations are heading for the so-called tunnel, where talks take place behind closed doors and there could be announcements with more substance in the coming weeks.

The flurry of activity has raised the question - what kind of deal to solve post-Brexit trading arrangements would be deemed acceptable to both businesses highlighting issues around how the Protocol impacts industry, and also to those who have political and constitutional concerns?

If Conservative hardline Brexiteers do not like the plans, Labour has vowed to back them to get a new deal over the line.

If any deal is to satisfy the DUP and therefore lead to the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont, it needs to meet seven tests laid out by the party.

Those focus on Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, and insist that any deal must not breach Article 6 of the Act of Union, and must avoid any checks on goods travelling between GB and NI.

“I think as far as business is concerned, they’ve been almost screaming for certainty and clarity about arrangements because we’ve lived for the last three years with a high level of uncertainty,” said Professor David Phinnemore from Queen’s University Belfast.

“I think what business will want is as close as possible to the current arrangements regarding grace periods, whether or not they get all that is very much open to question, but I think there’ve been serious efforts on the pat of the UK and the EU to really try and minimise the level of checks, controls, paperwork etc,” he said, adding that this is more likely now as a result of seemingly improved UK-EU relations.

“That said, whether it’s going to be enough to bring along those who are opposed to the Protocol more on constitutional grounds… I think that’s going to be very much up to them.”

