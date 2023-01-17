Play Brightcove video

Larne have won the Co Antrim shield for the third year in a row after defeating Linfield at Seaview on penalties.

The game was scoreless with two minutes to play when Linfield keeper David Walsh clashed with Thomas Maguire and needed stretchered off.

The game went straight to penalties, and it was Larne who came out 4-3 winners.

