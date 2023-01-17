A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Shane Whitla.

The 39-year-old father-of-four died from gun shot wounds in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday 12 January.

A 29-year-old man arrested last week has been released on bail.

Police have appealed for anyone with further information that may assist their investigation to contact them on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

