Police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 41-year-old was detained after searches of a house in the Lurgan area on Tuesday.

He has been taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Shane Whitla, who was 39, was discovered at Lord Lurgan Park on the evening of 12 January and later pronounced dead.

Police on Tuesday said new CCTV footage confirms he had been shot in an alleyway close to his home.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward via the number 101.

Meanwhile the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.