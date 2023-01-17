Police tasered a 50-year-old man during an arrest for suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition.

It happened on Princes Street in Lurgan on Monday.

The man remains in custody.

In a statement police said: "Specially trained firearms officers attended the incident and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed to prevent harm to the person and officers.

"As is normal procedure, the Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the incident."

