A mum-of-five who was strangled and "bludgeoned" by her ex-husband has urged others to speak up following a spike in domestic abuse incidents over Christmas.

Every year homes are torn apart by domestic abuse over the festive period.

Police in Northern Ireland say there were 10% more calls made on Christmas Day in 2022 than in 2021, with the increase in the volume of calls the result of several influencing factors.

Firstly, there is the anticipated rise that occurs annually because of family pressures, financial concerns, changes to working patterns, and high levels of alcohol consumption.

Secondly, they believe their awareness campaigns are working, encouraging more victims to come forward.

Finally, police say new laws governing coercive control are also helping, because some emotional abuse and controlling behaviour is now a crime.

Dr Julie Ann Walkden is a survivor of domestic abuse.

The 54-year-old was strangled and “bludgeoned” by her ex-husband in 2015. They had been married since 2009.

The mum-of-five says she is alive today because her little girl intervened and an ambulance arrived.

Her ex-husband was convicted for the attack in 2016, and was handed community service.

Julie Ann first spoke to UTV last year. She opened up to Sarah Clarke about her trauma, and about how Women’s Aid helped her through the dark days in the wake of the assault in their home.

Reacting to the latest PSNI figures, she said she hopes other victims speak up.

"I find it really really shocking that those figures are as high as they are, it's absolutely appalling," she said.

"Those people who reached out to the PSNI are really to be commended and the police are there to support.

"My experience of the police was absolutely fabulous."

She continued: "When I think through the support I've had from Women's Aid which has been really considerable I can start to see that it's the same story over and over again, the victims of domestic violence have not brought it on themselves, it has been done to them.

"I think what we [women] try and do is fix and minimise issues and make things better, but actually what you have to do is listen to that inner voice that says it is just not right, you have to do something about it and reach out for help."

Julie Ann said that reporting the crime was immediately beneficial to her.

"When he was initially arrested and he was put into Maghaberry, that was a period of time when my world had been turned upside down, but it actually gave me an assurance and a comfort that he was in a place that was keeping him away from me, and I felt safe at that time," she said.

"So when an individual has committed a crime against an individual is released onto the streets, actually you don't feel safe, and it takes a lot of mitigating actions to rebuild your life, create a home that is safe and secure for yourself and the children, and it takes help from other people to do that too."

Police are not the only ones experiencing an influx of domestic abuse calls.

Charity Nexus NI - which operates a domestic and sexual abuse helpline, online chat and email counselling service - is also feeling the pressure.

Nichola Greene from the organisation says calls were up between November 24th and January 2nd by 23%, to a total of well over 400.

She welcomes increased reporting and awareness, but says the charity "would be keen to explore those figures" from the PSNI to understand why the number of charges is so much lower than the number of calls made.

Helpline support:

Women’s Aid Support information - https://www.womensaid.org.uk/information-support

The Nexus Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline - 808 802 1414, email help@dsahelpline.org or live chat with an advisor on www.dsahelpline.org

National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/ (run by Refuge)

The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors – 0808 801 0327 (run by Respect)

The Mix, free information and support for under 25s in the UK – 0808 808 4994

National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 999 5428 (run by Galop)

Samaritans (24/7 service) – 116 123

