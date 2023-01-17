The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a man has been discharged after a legal issue arose. Pat Ward's lifeless, half naked body was discovered in an alleyway on 9 February 2019, having been dragged from the accused’s home and abandoned. Karen Marie McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher denies murdering the 30-year-old and while her partner Niall Cox (27) of the same address, initially also denied murder he changed his plea in June last year, however this could not be reported at the time. The trial at Dungannon Crown Court heard the victim lived in the Clogher area at the time and on the night in question was socialising in a neighbour’s home. He left this property and crossed the road to the home of McDonald and her partner Niall Cox who was known to him for some time. Around 4.45am CCTV showed the victim’s widow Ellen Ward wearing nightclothes, walking in the area looking for him, calling at one house where she was told he, “might have been scooped” by police. On seeing a light in McDonald’s home she called there, where the door was opened by Cox. Once Inside the hallway, McDonald allegedly shouted, “Who the f*** do you think you are? Get out of my house.” Mrs Ward asked if they knew where her husband was and was told he had "left to get a taxi to Enniskillen" however there is no indication of this on CCTV of the area. Mrs Ward returned home and rang police to establish if he had been arrested or if they knew of his whereabouts. Around an hour later CCTV showed two people dragging a body out of McDonald' house, and while involuntary movements are noted, it was not possible to ascertain if he was still alive at this point. She was holding his legs while Cox pulled him along by the arms. After a short time, McDonald returned to her home while Cox continued to drag the victim into an alleyway, where he was abandoned. As daylight broke, a couple walking to work found Mr Ward, facedown in the alley, wearing only shorts and underwear which had gathered around his knees. It was quickly established he was deceased. A post-mortem examination found he suffered multiple injuries including severe head trauma and lacerations to his upper body. Police seized CCTV footage and when McDonald’s house was searched, blood-stained clothing was found in her washing machine matching worn by Mr Ward the evening before. Blood was also noted in various areas throughout the house. The trial had just entered the second week having heard evidence from the detective who interviewed McDonald in the aftermath. However on return to court on Tuesday Mr Justice Fowler advised a legal issue had arisen and the trial could no longer proceed at this time. After formally discharging the jury he advised the reasons for this will be set out when the case concludes. On the direction of the judge a new trial date is to be fixed at the earliest opportunity which it is anticipated will be in a few weeks.

