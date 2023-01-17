EasyJet is set to offer a new route from Belfast to Antalya in Turkey this summer.

The flights from Belfast International Airport will run twice weekly throughout the summer, with the first flights set to take off from 26 March.

The airline currently operates 30 routes to 26 destinations from Belfast to Europe and the Middle East.

Uel Hoey, B elfast International Airport Business Development Director said: “Antalya is a pivotal addition to the overall easyJet network from Belfast International Airport and will capitalise on the perennial popularity of Turkey as a holiday destination for Northern Ireland travellers.

"Allied to the recent addition of Rhodes this further bolsters the reach of easyJet and easyJet holidays as they continue to grow their presence in Belfast for 2023.”

