The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is currently attending a fire at a property on the Largy Road in Enniskillen.

Residents in the area have been advised to close doors and windows.

Emergency services have asked those who can, to avoid the area where possible.

They have warned that there is heavy fog in the area.

Traffic management measures are in place to assist with the NIFRS response.

