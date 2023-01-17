Play Brightcove video

ENERGY SUPPORT VOUCHERS

As the roll-out of energy vouchers gets underway - a call has been made for people who don't need the money to donate it. Households are entitled to £600 to help with the rising cost of energy bills. The Community Foundation has urged those who can to consider giving some to local community groups.

MENTAL HEALTH

The current cost-of-living crisis "could be a new mental health pandemic in the making". That's the warning after a poll commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation in Northern Ireland which revealed how financial strain is impacting people's quality of life. One in three adults reported poorer quality sleep. A quarter say they're meeting family and friends less often.

ASTHMA

People in Northern Ireland are almost twice as likely to die from an asthma attack in winter than summer. New data from the Asthma and Lung charity reveals that nearly half of respiratory deaths including asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) happen between December and March. The charity is urging people to take care this winter.

CHEFS

Young cooks from Northern Ireland have gone head to head in the 'Future Chef' competition. Their challenge was to make a main and dessert in 90 minutes - before being judged by industry professionals. The winner is now preparing to pack her bags to head to London for the UK final.

WEATHER

A bitterly cold night with some areas still experiencing sub-zero temperatures. Some snow showers are expected, with some blue skies between. The breeze will pick up and snow showers will push south with temperatures taking all day to get above freezing.

