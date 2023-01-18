Police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have arrested a 28-year-old on suspicion of murder.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.

Mr Whitla, who was 39, was discovered at Lord Lurgan Park on the evening of 12 January and later pronounced dead.

Police on Tuesday said new CCTV footage confirms he had been shot in an alleyway close to his home.

A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on suspicion of murder on Tuesday 17th January has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

