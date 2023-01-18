Play Brightcove video

Natalie McNally's murderer is still on the loose, one month on from her death at her Lurgan home.

The 32-year-old was 12 weeks pregnant, and died without knowing that the baby she was delighted to be carrying was a boy.

Natalie was attacked in her home on Sunday 18th December, meaning she never got to attend the ultrasound appointment scheduled for the following Tuesday.

In that hospital visit, she would have learned her unborn child's gender.

Her family say she had already told them that she and her partner and decided the baby would be called either Dean or Zara, depending on the baby's sex.

The heartbreaking revelation came in an interview with two of her three brothers four weeks after her death.

Niall and Declan said they joked with Natalie about who would be her baby's godfather, and who the child would be named after.

"We were so excited," said Declan.

"She came round here (to tell me) and I remember dancing around this living room, I couldn't wait, and it's devastating that that's been taken away from us."

The McNally family has again urged for anyone with information to contact the PSNI as Natalie's killer, who police say would likely have been known to her, is still on the loose.

Natalie was so brutally attacked in her own home on World Cup Final day, that her own family struggled to recognise her.

Since her murder, her family has been committed to keeping her memory alive and uncovering the truth about her death.

"We were asked earlier if we were tired," said Niall.

"I don't think we are tired, I think we're just running on adrenaline. and just trying to fight for justice now and that's what we're continuing to do for Natalie."

Brother Declan continued: "Four weeks ago we never in a million years thought that we would be in this place and we didn't think we'd be here in four weeks' time either - still with the fight for justice and still with Natalie's killer not being caught, it's devastating that the killer is walking about there free as a bird."

Detectives say they believe they have recovered the murder weapon, they have been trawling through hours of CCTV footage, and they have sent over 50 items away for forensic examination.

Police are still appealing for information about a man pictured entering Silverwood Green at 8.50pm on the night Natalie died, and leaving again at 9.30pm.

Her family's plea is also still the same.

"Anyone who has information on that hasn't come forward... I am saying, please come forward," said Declan.

"We will not hold it against you that you haven't come forward yet. We'd love you forever if you come forward.

"And I would care if you haven't come forward yet. Please find it in your heart to come forward and give us the information to get the justice we need."

