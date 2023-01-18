A Belfast business owner has admitted to a charge relating to the sale of an e-cigarette to a child.

The case was brought by Belfast City Council after an officer from Council’s tobacco control team organised a test purchase exercise on the premises.

During the test purchase, a sale of an e-cigarette was made to an under 18.

Mr Jonathan Johnston of Wee Mo’s, on Alexandra Park Avenue, pleaded guilty and was fined £250 with additional court costs.

This is the first case in Northern Ireland where a shop owner has been prosecuted for the illegal sale of nicotine inhaling products (including e-cigarettes / vapes) to a child under 18.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.