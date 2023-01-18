Play Brightcove video

Concerns have been raised over the distribution of an energy support payment, funded by Belfast City Council.

The fuel poverty hardship fund, which is worth £1million, was launched last week to help vulnerable households in Belfast.

It was brought last November by Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn and offers households a one-off payment of £100, however several representatives have claimed that they do not believe the payment has gone to those most in need.

Households earning up to £60,000 were eligible to apply for the money.

Anthony Flynn said: "The threshold should have been set at £43,400 but it was set at £60,000 by Sinn Fein and DUP.

"In relation to these strategic partners we raised serious concerns with going with those partners because we have issues around the capacity and ability to deliver the voucher scheme."

The money has has been approved by Belfast City Council and partners like community groups were appointed to help with the roll-out.

They have also been used in the past to help with emergency funding during the pandemic - however, the council's decision to use these partners has been met with criticism.

There is no suggestion of any wrong-doing from the strategic partners.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Audit Office said it had met with political representatives from Belfast City Council who have raised concerns over the delivery of the fund.

In a statement it said: "The NIAO was aware that the council had commissioned an independent financial audit in relation to the allocation of Covid-19 related funding awarded to strategic partners during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"The NIAO requested that a copy of the independent financial audit report is shared with the Local Government Auditor once it is available. The council has agreed to do so."A Sinn Féin spokesperson said they support the Audit Office's scrutiny and said Belfast City Council and its strategic partners have stepped up to the plate in the absence of an Executive.

The DUP defended the decision in putting the threshold at £60,000.

DUP Councillor George Dorrian said: "There was a figure put forward which we took on board but we also believe there was a significant number of people in the city who would be above that figure who are also struggling at the current time."

Demand for the support has been huge.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson added: "The allocation and distribution of vouchers from the fuel poverty hardship fund is being looked after by partner organisations in each part of the city, as agreed by our councillors.

"As expected, the fund has received a lot of interest, and all the vouchers for a number of areas have now been allocated. Our website is being updated to reflect areas that are closed for applications."

